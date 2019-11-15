Home

Qasem Soleimani: Iraqi MPs back call to expel US troops

| @BBCWorld
January 6, 2020 6:22 am

Iraqi MPs have passed a resolution calling for foreign troops to leave the country after the US killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike at Baghdad airport last week.

Parliament also called for a formal complaint to be made at the UN about US “violations” of Iraqi sovereignty.

Some 5,000 US soldiers are in Iraq as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group.

The coalition paused operations against IS in Iraq just before Sunday’s vote.

It said it was doing so to enable its forces to concentrate on protecting US, UK and other troops at bases in Iraq.

Soleimani’s killing marks a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

