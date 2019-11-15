Home

Qasem Soleimani: Blasts hit Baghdad area as Iraqis mourn Iranian general

| @BBCWorld
January 5, 2020 12:14 pm

Several blasts shook the Baghdad area hours after a huge funeral procession for a top Iranian general, killed by a US airstrike there on Thursday.

A projectile hit the Green Zone near the US embassy while several more were fired north of the Iraqi capital at Balad airbase, which houses US forces.

Nobody was hurt in the attacks, Iraqi security sources said.

No group said it had carried out the bloodshed. Pro-Iranian militants have been blamed for other recent attacks.

Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani, who was regarded as a terrorist by the US.

