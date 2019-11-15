Qantas boss defends lack of distancing on flights

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has defended his company’s decision to not abide by social-distancing restrictions on flights.

He told RN Breakfast it would be “uneconomical” to leave the middle seat in every row unfilled and would lead to skyrocketing airfares.

Joyce also said that based on expert medical advice his airline’s other precautions were enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus on flights.

On Tuesday, Qantas released its new measures to safeguard against the pandemic while flying.

It said air conditioning on its planes was fitted with hospital-grade HEPA filters, which removed 99.9 percent of all particles, including viruses.

The airline also said cabin air was refreshed every five minutes, and it would provide passengers with wipes, sanitiser and masks.