World

Putin's war prompts dramatic German U-turn

| @BBCWorld
February 28, 2022 9:04 am
Berlin police estimate more than 100,000 people attended an anti-war demonstration in the German capital on Sunday [Source: reuters]

Germany has just witnessed a truly historic day. Chancellor Olaf Scholz only came to power in December, but within 24 hours he has transformed modern Germany’s foreign policy.

During an emergency parliamentary session on Ukraine on Sunday, Chancellor Scholz announced an additional $113bn (£84bn) for the German army.

There was an audible ripple of shock in parliament. Some MPs clapped, some booed, others looked stunned.

Article continues after advertisement

Undeterred, Mr Scholz went on to announce drastic measures that would have been unthinkable a week ago, including a constitutional commitment to Nato’s military spending target of 2% of GDP – and he confirmed that Germany would be sending weapons direct to Ukraine.

Within a few days Vladimir Putin has managed to do what Nato allies have spent years trying to achieve: a massive increase of military spending in Germany.

This is arguably one of the biggest shifts ever seen in Germany’s post-war foreign policy.

