Putin's back against the wall, says Biden

March 23, 2022 6:00 am
US President Joe Biden. [Source: Business Insider]

US President Joe Biden says Russia may be preparing to use chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine.

Moscow, he says, “has form here – it’s used them before”.

What he is referring to is the attempted assassination of the former KGB security agency defector Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury in 2018.

That was using a highly toxic nerve agent called Novichok, which was smeared onto the handle of his front door – allegedly by two officers from Russia’s GRU military intelligence.

There is a vast difference between this highly refined assassination tool and the mass gassing of civilians over a large residential area.

The latter is what Syria’s government forces resorted to on several occasions to flush out their opponents from the country’s urban areas.

Chemical weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon says it’s doubtful Russia still has large stocks available for use in Ukraine.

Instead, he believes, Russian forces are quite capable of staging an attack on an industrial plant that releases a toxic cloud of chlorine. This, he adds, would then be blamed on Ukraine’s own forces.

