'Putin was wrong, we were ready,' says Biden

US President Joe Biden has accused Vladimir Putin of having misjudged the West with an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and has touted his plan to fight inflation in his State of the Union address.

Biden led a standing ovation for the embattled Ukrainian people during his speech that he rewrote to assail the Russian president for his aggression.

Often polarised along partisan lines, Democrats and Republicans rose to applaud his support for Ukraine, many waving Ukrainian flags and cheering in the chamber of the House of Representatives at his first formal State of the Union speech.

In a deviation from his prepared remarks, Biden said of Putin: “He has no idea what’s coming.”

The annual speech to Congress gives Biden, a Democrat, a chance to highlight his agenda, reassure Americans concerned about Covid-19 and the economy, and seek to boost his sagging poll numbers with a show of presidential pomp.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated the White House’s time in recent weeks, shaping the speech’s focus with the president set on uniting Americans around a global effort to punish Moscow and support Kyiv.

Biden said that Putin deliberately avoided efforts to prevent war.

The US President says Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. Biden said. “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

Battling rising inflation exacerbated by the Russian crisis and assailed by Republicans who accused him of allowing it to get out of control, Biden called for companies to make more cars and semiconductors in the United States.