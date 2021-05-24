Putin warns Belarus over gas threat to EU

Belarus’s threat to cut off gas supplies to Europe would be a breach of contract with Russia, President Vladimir Putin has warned.

In a TV interview, Mr Putin said President Alexander Lukashenko may have made the threat in a fit of temper.

Mr Lukashenko is facing new sanctions over a growing migrant crisis at the country’s western border with Poland.

Article continues after advertisement

EU officials have accused Belarus of provoking the crisis to undermine the bloc’ security, which it denies.

Thousands of people, mostly from Iraq, Syria and Yemen, are at the border with Poland, enduring freezing conditions in the hope of crossing into the EU.