Putin vows to use ‘our means of destruction’

[Source: Aljazeera]

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine this morning, launching air strikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad.

Ukraine says missiles aimed at the capital hit a train repair shop.

Elsewhere, Russian air strikes destroyed buildings and killed at least one person.

Residents described waking to the sound of missile strikes with rubble and glass falling down around them.

Before the morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian air strikes since the April 28 visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Meanwhile, Putin has lashed out at Western deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, saying they aim to prolong the conflict.

He insisted such supplies will unlikely change the military situation for Ukraine’s government.

Putin says if Kyiv gets longer-range rockets, Moscow will “draw appropriate conclusions and use its means of destruction, and strike at those objects that they haven’t yet struck”.