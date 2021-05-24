Putin signs law targeting 'fake news'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally approved a law which says people found guilty of spreading “fake news” about the work of officials abroad can be handed a 15-year jail sentence.

The law bears several similarities to one passed after the invasion began that calls for jail time for people who spread false information about Russia’s armed forces.

The news about the latest law was reported by Interfax in Russia on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

The Interfax report cites a senior lawmaker who argued the legislation was necessary to stop people from spreading falsehoods about Russian embassies and organisations abroad.