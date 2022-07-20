Putin says Ukraine showed no desire on preliminary peace deal

[Source: RNZ]

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow did not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfil the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.

Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a visit to Iran, said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, which Moscow’s forces invaded in late February.

There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian government to Putin’s remarks in the early hours of Wednesday.

Putin, asked about a possible meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Kyiv had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal he said had been “practically achieved” in March.