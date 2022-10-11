Putin says response to more Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Saint Petersburg, Russia [Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

Russia’s president threatens harsh response to further attacks after Moscow launched retaliatory attacks across Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s response to any further Ukrainian attacks would be “severe”, as Moscow’s forces carried out retaliatory missile attacks across multiple Ukrainian cities following an explosion on a bridge linking Crimea with Russia.

Putin’s remarks come after a huge blast on Saturday damaged a key bridge in Crimea, Putin’s flagship project and a vital transport link between Russia and the peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014.

In response to the attack, Putin said Russia carried out “a massive strike with high-precision, long-range weapons … on energy, military command and communications facilities in Ukraine”.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement the series of attacks “have achieved their objectives. All targets have been hit.”

Putin also accused Ukraine of launching three attacks on the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia, about 85km (53 miles) from the Ukrainian border, and of attempting to hit the TurkStream gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey under the Black Sea.