Putin paves way for another presidential term

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out running for president again beyond 2024, when his term ends.

But he told parliament that the Constitutional Court would first have to approve such a step. An MP has proposed “resetting to zero” the number of presidential terms.

Mr Putin, 67, could potentially stay in power until 2036, by winning two more six-year terms.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Soviet KGB officer has been in power for 20 years.

Mr Putin however rejected as “not expedient” a different proposal that would simply lift the current prohibition on a president serving more than two consecutive terms.