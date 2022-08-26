Putin orders 10% boost in Russian troop numbers

Russia has been trying to modernise its army in recent years, including by increasing numbers of contract soldiers [Source: Reuters]

Russia’s president has signed a decree which could see 137,000 service personnel added to the country’s armed forces in the coming months.

Currently Russia has a limit of just over a million military personnel and almost 900,000 civilian staff.

Vladimir Putin’s decree comes amid a recruitment drive around the country, with large cash incentives on offer.

Article continues after advertisement

Western officials say 70-80,000 troops have been killed or wounded since Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago.

There have been reports that recruiters have even been visiting prisons, promising inmates freedom and money.

The UK Ministry of Defence said in a statement two weeks ago that volunteer battalions being set up in several Russian regions were likely to form part of a new army corps.