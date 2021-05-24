Home

Putin mulls recognising independence of breakaway regions

February 22, 2022 6:31 am

Russia President, Vladimir Putin has said they will decide today whether to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions have been contested by Ukraine and Russia-backed rebels for years, with regular violence despite a ceasefire agreement.

Leaders of both regions asked Russia to recognise their independence yesterday.

But Western powers fear such a move could be used as a pretext for Russia to invade its neighbour.

Since 2019, Russia has issued large numbers of passports to people living in the two regions.

Analysts say that if the two regions were recognised as independent, Russia might send troops into Ukraine’s east under the guise of protecting its citizens.

Russia has built up more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, a move which has widely been seen by Western nations as preparation for an imminent invasion. Russia denies any such plans.

