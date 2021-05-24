Putin is a war criminal and should face trial: Biden

US President Joe Biden has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face trial over the killings of civilians in Bucha.

“This guy is brutal,” Biden said, adding that he’s seeking to bring in more sanctions against the Kremlin.

The US president previously caused outrage in Moscow when he first accused Putin of war crimes last month.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha – he is a war criminal… but we have to gather all the detail so this can have a war crimes trial,” Biden said.