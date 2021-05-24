Home

World

Putin believes he cannot ‘afford to lose’ Ukraine war: CIA chief

Aljazeera
May 8, 2022 1:00 pm
Vladimir Putin. [Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

CIA chief says Putin believes ‘doubling down’ on war against Ukraine ‘will enable him to make progress.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he cannot afford to lose in Ukraine and is “doubling down” on the war, but does not show signs of planning to use tactical nuclear weapons.

CIA director, Bill Burns says despite the failure of Russian forces to capture Kyiv and their struggle to advance along the war’s main front lines in the southeastern Donbas region, Putin has not changed his view that his troops can defeat Ukraine’s forces.

Article continues after advertisement

Burns says Putin’s belief in Russia’s ability to wear down Ukrainian resistance probably has not been shaken despite key battlefield defeats.

The US intelligence agency chief says Putin has been “stewing” for years about Ukraine – which was once part of the Soviet Union – describing the Russian leader’s thinking on the issue as a “very combustible combination of grievance and ambition and insecurity”.

