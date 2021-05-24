Putin announces 'military operation' in Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has just announced a “military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

He made the declaration in a televised speech at the same time as the UN Security Council was imploring him to stop.

Explosion in Donetsk region: BBC reporter

The BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford, who is in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, says she just heard a loud explosion.

Big bang in Kramatorsk just now — Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford) February 24, 2022

Putin urges Ukraine soldiers to surrender

In a televised address on Thursday morning, Putin urges Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone in eastern Ukraine to lay down weapons and return to their homes.

He warned Ukraine that it would be blamed for any bloodshed.

Civilian flights restricted in Ukraine – monitors

Flights of civilian aircraft in Ukraine’s airspace are now “restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation”, according to a Notice to Airmen (Notam) issued on Thursday morning, Flightradar24 data tracking website has said.

No more details were immediately available.

Ukraine’s authorities have not commented on the issue.

Meanwhile, arrivals and departures at several key Ukrainian airports appear to be running as scheduled.