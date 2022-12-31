Putin and Xi meet against backdrop of growing crises for both leaders

[Source: CNN]

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a virtual meeting yesterday that their partnership was more important than ever in the face of “unprecedented pressure” from the West.

This as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine leaves it increasingly isolated on the global stage.

While Putin’s war in Ukraine rages on and China grapples with an unprecedented Covid outbreak, a call between the two leaders underlined their mutual reliance amid mounting crises at home.

Article continues after advertisement

In opening remarks broadcast on Russian state television, Putin says that the stabilizing force of the Russia-China relationship was becoming even more critical against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions.