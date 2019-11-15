Protests flare again in US amid calls to end police violence

Protesters took to the streets across America again Sunday, with violence flaring in pockets of largely peaceful demonstrations fueled by the killings of black people at the hands of police.

A truck driver — apparently deliberately — drove into demonstrators in Minneapolis nearly a week after George Floyd pleaded with an officer pressing a knee into his neck that he could not breathe.

Protests sprang up from Boston to San Francisco, with people robbing stores in broad daylight in Philadelphia and Santa Monica, California.

In Minneapolis, the tanker truck sped into a peaceful crowd of thousands on a closed highway, but no protesters appeared to have been hit, authorities said.

The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted that the driver was apparently trying to provoke protesters and was arrested. Protesters swarmed the truck and jumped on the hood, even as it kept moving.

Police then came in force to clear the highway in the city where violence erupted after last week’s death of Floyd, a black man. The protests quickly became national, spreading to dozens of cities large and small, and have lasted for days.

The officer who pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for several minutes has been charged with murder, but protesters are demanding the other three officers at the scene be prosecuted. All four were fired.