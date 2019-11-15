Home

Protests erupt after US police shoot black man

| @BBCWorld
August 25, 2020 9:46 am
Protesters set vehicles on fire in Kenosha

Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin after police shot a black man many times while responding to what they said was a domestic incident.

The man, identified as Jacob Blake, was taken to hospital for surgery and is now in intensive care, his family said.

Video posted online appears to show Mr Blake being shot in the back as he tries to get into a car in Kenosha.

Authorities in the city declared an emergency overnight curfew after unrest broke out following the shooting.

Hundreds of people marched on police headquarters on Sunday night. Vehicles were set on fire and protesters shouted “We won’t back down”.

In a public safety alert, police urged 24-hour businesses to consider closing because of “numerous” calls about armed robberies and shots being fired.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr decried the protests as “anarchy”, and re-posted a series of videos depicting burning buildings and cars, purportedly filmed in Kenosha.

Officers used tear gas to try to disperse hundreds of protesters who defied the county-wide curfew, which is in place until 07:00 on Monday (12:00 GMT).

