Protests across Russia see thousands detained

Nearly 4000 people have been detained at anti-war protests across Russia on Sunday, rights groups and Russian authorities say.

Some 1700 people were detained in Moscow alone, the RIA news agency reported, citing the interior ministry.

The OVD-Info rights group says detentions took place in 53 cities.

Although protests have become increasingly restricted in recent years, numerous rallies have taken place across Russia since the invasion.

In the last 11 days, more than 10,000 people have been detained at protests, OVD-Info says.