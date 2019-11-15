World
Protesters tear down slave trader statue
June 8, 2020 6:23 am
Protesters in Bristol pull down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. [Source: BBC]
A slave trader’s statue in Bristol has been torn down and thrown into the harbour during a second day of anti-racism protests across the UK.
It comes after largely peaceful demonstrations in London on Saturday ended in some clashes with police.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick urged protesters to find another way to make their views heard.
Article continues after advertisement
But thousands of protesters massed for a second day outside the US embassy in London before moving towards Whitehall.
Sponsored Links