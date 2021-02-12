Protesters killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

At least 14 protesters have been killed in clashes in Myanmar’s main city Yangon as politicians ousted by the military coup called for “revolution”.

Security forces opened fire in the Yangon area of Hlaing Tharyar as protesters used sticks and knives.

The junta declared martial law in the area after Chinese businesses were attacked. Protesters believe China is giving support to the Burmese military.

Myanmar has been gripped by protests since the military coup on 1 February.

Military rulers have detained Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s civilian leader and head of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

The NLD won a landslide in last year’s election but the military alleged there had been widespread fraud.

Some of the ousted MPs have refused to accept last month’s coup and have gone into hiding.