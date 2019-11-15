Home

Protesters gather in Bangkok after PM snubs call to resign

Aljazeera
October 26, 2020 11:56 am
The protesters' core demands also include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy. [Source: Aljazeera]

Protesters have gathered in Bangkok, seeking to keep up pressure on the government one day ahead of a special session of Parliament called to try to ease political tensions.

The rally took place on Sunday at the busy Rajprasong intersection, in the heart of the capital’s shopping district, an area that usually draws large weekend crowds.

The rallies were called on Saturday night after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ignored the protesters’ deadline to step down.

The protesters’ core demands include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy.

Public criticism of the monarchy is unprecedented in a country where the royal institution has been considered sacrosanct.

The protesters also say that the constitution, written and enacted under military rule, is undemocratic.

