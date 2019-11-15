Protesters block roads across country

Thousands of people have blocked roads across Poland on the fifth consecutive day of protests against a court’s near-total ban on abortion.

In the capital, protesters blocked the main intersections, stopping cars and trams for about an hour.

Some carried posters with slogans like “I wish I could abort my government”.

Article continues after advertisement

The protests are considered unusual in a country where the Roman Catholic Church has great influence.

They follow a ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Court that ending the life of a deformed foetus is unconstitutional.

There were blockades in about 50 cities across the country on Monday.

The previous day, protesters disrupted church services and graffiti was sprayed on the walls of Warsaw churches.