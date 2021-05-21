Protesters blame President for COVID crisis in Brazil

Protests are taking place across Brazil over the management of the Covid-19 crisis by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the capital, Brasilia, thousands of people gathered in front of Congress calling for the president’s impeachment, and demanding more vaccines.

Demonstrations are taking place in several other major cities, including Rio de Janeiro.

Mr Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted over his response to the pandemic.

Brazil has registered nearly 460,000 deaths – the second highest toll in the world after the US. It also has the third highest number of coronavirus cases at more than 16 million.

Saturday’s protests piled further pressure on Mr Bolsonaro as Brazil’s Senate holds an inquiry into his government’s handling of the pandemic and the slow roll-out of the vaccine programme.