PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Vaccination effort ramped up|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains closed|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|Wailea residents provided hot meals|23 arrested for breaching restrictions|Banks extend hardship assistance for businesses|Community leaders told to provide guidance|A massive 46 infections rattles Suva-Nausori corridor|Funeral gatherings cause of massive spread|Fijians to expect extensive screening|Expect numbers to increase further says Doctor Fong|West and North restrictions under review|Vunivivi community calls for a total lockdown of Viti Levu|Economic contraction predicted due to second wave|RB Patel shoppers asked to call 158|UN staff tests positive but doesn’t pose risk to others|Fiji Airways cancels flights further|
Protesters blame President for COVID crisis in Brazil

| @BBCWorld
May 30, 2021 8:05 am
Protesters in Brasilia carried a huge puppet of Jair Bolsonaro [Source: BBC]

Protests are taking place across Brazil over the management of the Covid-19 crisis by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the capital, Brasilia, thousands of people gathered in front of Congress calling for the president’s impeachment, and demanding more vaccines.

Demonstrations are taking place in several other major cities, including Rio de Janeiro.

Mr Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted over his response to the pandemic.

Brazil has registered nearly 460,000 deaths – the second highest toll in the world after the US. It also has the third highest number of coronavirus cases at more than 16 million.

Saturday’s protests piled further pressure on Mr Bolsonaro as Brazil’s Senate holds an inquiry into his government’s handling of the pandemic and the slow roll-out of the vaccine programme.

