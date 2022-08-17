Prosecutors oppose releasing search evidence

[Source: BBC]

The US Department of Justice says releasing details about the warrant used to raid Donald Trump’s Florida home last week could cause “irreparable damage” to its investigation.

It wants to keep the affidavit, a court document showing the evidence required to obtain the warrant, under wraps.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago to find out ifTrump improperly handled government records when he left office.

It was the first time an ex-president’s home was raided in a criminal probe.

Eleven sets of classified files were recovered from the search one week ago at the estate in Palm Beach, according to the warrant, which was released on Friday.

Now, several news organisations have applied to have the affidavit unsealed.