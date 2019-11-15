Prisoners across Italy riot over new restrictions

Six inmates have died after riots broke out at 27 prisons in Italy over new restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus, local media say.

In Milan, prisoners set fire to part of the San Vittore prison before protesting on the roof after they were told that visits had been suspended.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the coronavirus outbreak was Italy’s “darkest hour”.

With 366 deaths now confirmed, Italy is the worst-hit country after China.

Italy’s government has pledged to further increase spending in a “massive shock therapy” to offset the economic impact of the outbreak.