Princess Maria Teresa first royal to die from virus

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa, 86, has died after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Of the Bourbon-Parma Royal Family in Spain, the princess is the world’s first royal to die from the virus, now a global pandemic.

According to the Sun, Teresa’s brother, Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma, advised of her death yesterday.

Princess Maria Teresa was born in Paris in 1933 to Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon, who had a total of six children.

She did not have any children of her own but is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma, Duke of Parma and Piacenza, Princess Margarita and Prince Jaime.