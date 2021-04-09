Prince Philip: William and Harry pay tribute to grandfather

The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex have paid tribute to their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

In separate statements, Prince William described him as an “extraordinary man”, while Prince Harry said he was “a man of service, honor and great humor” and the “legend of banter”.

“I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job,” Prince William added.

Article continues after advertisement

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday aged 99.

It comes as parliaments across the UK were called to remember the duke.