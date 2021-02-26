Prince Philip transferred to second hospital for heart condition tests

The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for continued treatment.

Doctors are treating Prince Philip, 99, for an infection. They will also undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said.

The duke is responding to treatment and “remains comfortable”, it added.

Article continues after advertisement

He is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.

Philip, who turns 100 in June, was taken to King Edward VII’s hospital in London on 16 February as a precaution after feeling unwell. A palace source at the time said the duke had walked into the hospital unaided.

On Monday morning, someone was screened from journalists’ cameras by umbrellas as they got into an ambulance outside the hospital in Marylebone.

Philip was transferred about three miles (5km) to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, also known as Bart’s, in the City of London.