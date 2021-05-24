Prince Harry: World is united with Ukraine

Prince Harry has told the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games that the “world is united” with Ukraine.

Speaking in The Hague, the Duke of Sussex said: “You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more.”

The Ukrainian team were given special permission by President Volodymyr Zelensky to compete at the competition for injured military veterans.

The duke also revealed his son Archie would like to be a pilot.

Before their arrival in this year’s host city of The Hague in the Netherlands, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped off in the UK on Thursday to visit the Queen at Windsor.

The duke and duchess, who have not been on this side of the Atlantic together since 2020, also saw Prince Charles while they were at Windsor Castle, the Sun newspaper reported.