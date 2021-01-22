World
Prince Harry wins defamation case against British tabloid
TV NZ
February 2, 2021 6:28 am
The Duke of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers for defamation over two articles published in October.
The articles claimed he had “not been in touch … since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March”.
Lawyers acting for the Prince, who served for a decade in the British army, called the story a “personal attack” and said in court documents that Harry was “frustrated and saddened” because the articles diminished his credibility with veterans.
Article continues after advertisement
The 36-year-old is donating the significant damages recovered to the Invictus Games Foundation, a competition run for wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women, which he set up.
Sponsored Links