Prince Harry wins defamation case against British tabloid

The Duke of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers for defamation over two articles published in October.

The articles claimed he had “not been in touch … since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March”.

Lawyers acting for the Prince, who served for a decade in the British army, called the story a “personal attack” and said in court documents that Harry was “frustrated and saddened” because the articles diminished his credibility with veterans.

The 36-year-old is donating the significant damages recovered to the Invictus Games Foundation, a competition run for wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women, which he set up.