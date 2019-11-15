Prince Harry urges US citizens to 'reject hate speech' and vote in the presidential election

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged people in the US to vote and to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”.

The Time 100 most influential people gala was virtual this year and the couple talked about the current times and urged people to try to keep their compassion.

Prince Harry also urged people to vote saying it’s vital to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

He noted that he was unable to vote in the US election.