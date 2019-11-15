Prince Harry and Meghan: Queen asks staff to find solution with Sussexes

The Queen has asked staff to work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to find a workable solution after the couple announced they will step back as senior royals.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said Her Majesty had been in touch with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge on Thursday.

They directed senior staff to work with the Sussex household and government.

It comes as the Royal Family was said to be “hurt” at the couple’s statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan did not consult any other royal about making their personal statement, palace sources have told BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond.