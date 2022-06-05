World

Prince Charles pays tribute to ‘mummy’ at Jubilee concert

Associated Press

June 5, 2022 10:00 am

Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London. [Source: AP News]

Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future.

They paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Diana Ross, rock band Queen, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and others performed in front of some 22,000 people gathered on the Mall for the open-air “Party at the Palace,” which rounded up the third day of a four-day holiday weekend dedicated to celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Article continues after advertisement

The 96-year-old monarch did not attend the concert, but she delighted the crowds when she appeared in a surprise video recorded with an animated version of another British national treasure: Paddington Bear.

The queen revealed she shared Paddington’s love of marmalade sandwiches in a comedy skit that was shown to open the concert, which culminated in speeches by the monarch’s son and grandson.

Charles opened his short speech by addressing the queen as “Your Majesty, mummy,” then paid tribute to her “lifetime of selfless service.”

The queen’s eldest son and heir recalled the ever-growing list of world leaders Elizabeth has met and the endless stacks of state papers she has reviewed during a reign that has now stretched from the early days of the Cold War to the information age. But he also highlighted his mother’s role as a symbol of stability, unifying the U.K. and the Commonwealth as they negotiated this rapidly changing world.

Charles opened his short speech by addressing the queen as “Your Majesty, mummy,” then paid tribute to her “lifetime of selfless service.”

The queen’s eldest son and heir recalled the ever-growing list of world leaders Elizabeth has met and the endless stacks of state papers she has reviewed during a reign that has now stretched from the early days of the Cold War to the information age. But he also highlighted his mother’s role as a symbol of stability, unifying the U.K. and the Commonwealth as they negotiated this rapidly changing world.

William preceded his father with remarks that underscored the queen’s long-time commitment to the environment as he highlighted the need to combat climate change.

Recalling the queen’s 1989 Christmas message, in which she called on all nations to work together to protect the earth for “our children and children’s children,” William said: “It’s my firm hope that my grandmother’s words are as true in 70 years’ time as they are tonight, that as nations we come together in the common cause because then there is always room for hope.”

The queen has not attended any of the festivities since Thursday due to what the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues.” But her absence at the concert didn’t dampen the party atmosphere among the crowds.

The monarch also opted not to attend the Epsom Derby earlier Saturday and was represented at the prestigious annual horse race by her daughter, Princess Anne.

The queen is widely known as an avid horse lover, and she has only missed the Epsom Derby a handful of times. On Saturday, five of her former racehorses were paraded, and 40 jockeys who have ridden for the queen formed a guard of honour before the national anthem was played.

It was the second time in as many days that the queen’s mobility issues have robbed crowds of a chance to see her.

On Friday, the queen skipped a special service of Thanksgiving in her honour at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Palace officials said she had experienced “some discomfort” at events the day before, which included waving to huge crowds from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were among nearly 50 members of the royal family who gathered Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral to honour the absent head of state. It was the couple’s first public appearance in the U.K. since they stepped back from royal duties and moved to California two years ago.

 

Alleged burglars to appear in court tomorrow

World Bank approves $106m for Fiji: Bainimarama

China’s position paper outlines numerous proposal

Police investigate body found in Labasa

Commitment to protect planet, far from success: Guterres

NFU requests to raise the cane guarantee price

NCD death statistics represent a crisis: Bainimarama

Accounts audited, no complaints from farmers: LCPA

Training to strengthen law enforcement capabilities

Thirsty Liquor opens in Lami

Consumers swindled by unethical traders

Lautoka and All Stars in Veterans final

Prince Charles pays tribute to ‘mummy’ at Jubilee concert

Ukraine anger as Macron says 'Don't humiliate Russia'

Labasa set for anticipated final

Few offers for Krishna

Poor start for England

Brumbies make comeback, Super Rugby semi-finalists confirmed

Sea Eagles dominate

Soromon double sends Suva to FACT final

Nadi wins Farebrother, Suva next

Sowakula helps Chiefs book semi-final spot

Company proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Lions roar home with four

Bua continues unbeaten run

Police break four-year drought

Manly out in force for tonight

Nadi Veterans go for back to back win

Silktails sing for the NSW Blues

Community policing initiative impactful

Fiji’s leadership in the region is commendable

No deferment, crushing to commence as scheduled

Fed to steam ahead on rate hikes even as job gains slow

New name for Yatu Lau Arcade

Harry and Meghan arrives at jubilee service

Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad

Drugs do not discriminate: Volatabu

Depp gigs in Gateshead after Amber Heard win

Bavaria train crash: At least four killed in German rail accident

Jennifer Lopez to receive honor at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Africans are victims of Ukraine war, Putin told

Suva expects tough battle from the Blues

Krishna bids farewell to ATK Mohun Bagan

Denmark hands France disappointing loss

Kikau and Koroisau star in Panthers win

3474 spots available for TVET programs

Man found dead with glue can

US firms add more jobs than expected in May

Alleged fraudster remains in custody

Vunivalu, Daugunu fails to help Reds

Nadroga thrash Namosi

Police officers charged with abuse of office

Serritslev’s touch for Labasa

Naiyaga keeps rugby dream alive

Tuilagi out of Australia tour

We will continue relationship: PM

Blues squad member Koroisau starts for Panthers

Officers continue to face drug problems

SODELPA government will reduce roads budget

“Marama Niu” launches chocolate coat ice-creams

Investment grows from $7 to $70m

Former resident gives back

More than $60 million disbursed by TSLS

Call made for challenge

Shooting outside Papakura courthouse leaves person in critical condition

Lautoka after first FACT title in two decades

Harmful drugs now being used to cope

Body found under Rewa Bridge

Two new teams for Muslim IDC

Gavoka admits some want a return

Rokotuisawa back for Naitasiri

Korean community raises crime concerns

Naiqama shifts to centre

Triple-digit Lau inmates a worry

Fiji works to counter AMR threat

Precautionary measure paramount for resort

Alarming stats of drug seizures revealed

Queen pulls out of service appearance

Fiji Police to strengthen regional cooperation

School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

Canada says China 'buzzing' military flights in Asia

Harry and Meghan remain low-key at Jubilee events

Kim Kardashian Asks for Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim's Father

Beaming Queen watches celebrations begin

Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court

West is not serious about the Pacific: Bo

Zelensky says Russia controls a fifth of Ukrainian territory

Heard attorney says Depp had advantages of 'wealth, power, fame' during trial

Chaudhry to contest 2022 General Election

Increase in cases of severe depression: Singh

Ministry deals with 13 COVID cases per day

Vaccination awareness will not stop: Naiorosui

Drua players under Fiji 7s radar

Aging infrastructure challenging for WAF

Ba up their guards for knockout stages

Inmates not denied medical services

Australia faces a 'perfect storm' on gas supply, new minister warns

Novel tells Fiji’s history with a satire twist

Why Johnny Depp lost in the UK but won in the US

Semester two scholarship application opens today

The Commonwealth reaffirms support for Fiji and the region

Cowboys take down Titans

FSSAA hoping for Fiji Finals on earlier released August dates

Petition to change NZ to Aotearoa presented to Parliament

We play for each other: Suva Coach

Primary school students caught with drugs

MOH recommends booster dose interval shortened

7870 COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 13 deaths reported

Lau Provincial Council budget slashed

Farmers Union disappointed at low AGM attendance

Makoi murder suspect remanded

Russian yacht to remain in Fiji

Tamanisau stars in Nasinu Masters win

Uru, Vunivalu and Daugunu all in for Reds

Dolphins signs another NRL player

Women farmers invest in farming

1529 students assisted through Ratu Mara Trust Fund

Koro farmers diversify into livestock farming

FSSAA to discuss Fiji Finals date with MOE

Fiji can be friends with everyone: US

At least 4 people were killed in a Tulsa, Oklahoma, police say

Semi-finals a different ball game: Patel

Domestic violence reports worry police

Ruling expected on Amadea’s departure

Baby Pearls named for Singapore clash

Suki smoking prevalent in Fiji

Slater labels Fa'asuamaleaui a leader

FRCS focuses on debt recovery

Farmers want crushing deferred

Million dollar renovation for Plaza

Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

'Multiple people' killed in shooting on Tulsa, Oklahoma

China slams NZ-US concerns over Pacific as 'disinformation'

Man charged over teenager’s death

September trial for former govt MP

Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook

Four dead after gunman targets doctor

'Star Wars' calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram

Kunatani, Nacuqu in Dream Team

Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss ‘shame,’ outcome of Oscar slap

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

Champions League: Under-fire French minister defends policing

89% of Lau’s population reside in urban centres

Action plan focuses on eliminating violence

EU commits millions to fight gender violence

Psychosocial assessment to analyze patients

Third VAT Monitoring System under review

Behind bars not a place for you says Sagaitu

Mapping seagrass in Lau

US to send longer-range rockets in latest aid package

Prominent figures for smoke-free campaign

Man jailed for rape

Local coaches selected for Immersion programme

Kawakawa ban resumes this month

Tax revenue picking up slowly

7s team shifts focus to Oceania and Commonwealth

Labasa takes preparation to another level

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Koroisau earns back Blues spot

One person wins $6.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

Fiji Pearls record second win

PM sorry over the selfishness of other politicians

Tavatavanawai wins two awards in inauguaral season

China accuses Australia and its allies of cold war mentality

New residential lots for Labasa

Commercialization can lead to exploitation

World 7s Series back bigger and better

Confident Blues ready for semis

Police officer charged for alleged abduction

New initiative to tackle gender inequality

Saifiti rested with no clear indication of return

Mapping seagrass in Lau

Tax revenue picking up slowly

Cancelled flights: Travel firms have oversold flights and holidays - Shapps

Elvis image bans shake, rattle and roll Las Vegas chapels

Texas: Supreme Court blocks state's 'de-platforming' law

Shanghai lockdown: Relief and caution as city returns to life

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

Three more deaths, 8182 more COVID-19 cases in NZ

We need Fiji matches says Singapore

No verdict in Depp, Heard defamation cases as jury ends day's deliberations

Another case of alleged corporal punishment

Vacant chiefly titles worries PM

WAF faces challenges in meeting demand

Tornado reported north of Wellington

Man convicted of attempted murder and arson

BTS: 'K-Wave' arrives at White House with anti-Asian hate summit

Education great tool for Human Rights

Ample time to prepare says Khan

Pacific Polytech introduces competency-based training

Mental health problems accelerate

Zuckerberg jets in

Athletes jet off

Haas contract review on hold

Paisami returns for Reds in Crusaders clash

Russian gas firm Gazprom to cut some supply to Shell

Sydney 7s to return next season

Vanua Levu unemployment assistance application extended

Eleven Fijian athletes to compete in Australia

Janet Jackson was the crush of my life: Brown