Prince Andrew heckled while walking behind Queen's hearse in Edinburgh

September 13, 2022 9:51 am

Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked behind the hearse carrying the coffin of his mother in Edinburgh.

The children of Queen Elizabeth II accompanied their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital before standing vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral.

As the procession walked towards St Giles’, a man can be heard yelling “Andrew, you’re a sick old man.”

Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at around 2.50pm today.”

Two other people were charged with breaching the peace, including a woman reportedly holding an anti-monarchy sign.

Prince Andrew had many of his titles stripped by the Queen because of his legal woes related to his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Unlike his siblings, he wasn’t wearing military attire at the procession and vigil.

