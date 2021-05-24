Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in isolation after partner Clarke Gayford tests positive

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will need to isolate at home for the next week after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid-19 this morning.

In a social media post this morning, Ardern said Gayford “woke up feeling a bit average” and has since tested positive for Covid.

She said she felt fine, as did the couple’s daughter Neve.

“I’ll be working from home so anyone who watches question time, or is attending my Business NZ speech on Wednesday, you’ll still see me remotely!”