Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines UK reopening guidelines

Britain will begin lifting coronavirus restrictions starting Monday in a phased approach, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference today.

While personal distancing remains in the cards, businesses, school and socializing are set to slowly be revived, he said, outlining new re-opening guidelines on how and where people should resume social contact.

He says up to six people will be allowed to meet outside “as long as they respect social distancing rules,” in gardens and other private outdoor spaces.

To the relief of many British parents, schools will reopen to more children, starting with nurseries, pre-school, kindergarten and some grades in elementary schools.

The relaxation of lockdown rules comes after the death rate in the UK has fallen consistently.

From a peak of 943 deaths on April 14, the UK announced 256 coronavirus-related deaths today — a significant but diminishing toll.