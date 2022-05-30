President Zelensky visits Kharkiv in first trip outside Kyiv region

The president also visited the city of Kharkiv, which was bombarded day and night in the war's early months. [Photo: BBC News]

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited troops in the Kharkiv region, on the country’s battered eastern front line.

It was his first official trip outside the Kyiv region since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

He was pictured in a bullet-proof vest surveying ruins in Kharkiv city.

Zelensky told soldier that he wanted to thank each of them for their service. Later, he sacked the local security chief for not defending the city.

Russia has resumed shelling Kharkiv – Ukraine’s second-largest city – in recent days after a fortnight of comparative quiet.

Russian troops were gradually pushed back from its surrounding towns during April and May, prompting some who had fled Kharkiv to return, and the metro to reopen for the first time since the invasion.

But the city remains within range of Russian artillery. Several loud explosions were heard in the city after Zelensky’s visit.