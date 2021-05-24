Home

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Elon Musk for Starlink systems

CNN NEWS
March 6, 2022 1:31 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and said Ukraine will receive additional Starlink antennas to assist destroyed cities without internet access.

“I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,” Zelensky said in a tweet early Sunday. “Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities.”

Starlink antennas can be used to connect to the company’s satellite-based internet service which, according to the Starlink website, is “ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable.”

The Starlink dishes can be assembled “in a matter of minutes to support emergency responders in disaster scenarios,” according to its website.

Musk sent a truckload of Starlink equipment to Ukraine this week, responding to a plea from the country’s vice prime minister amid fears Ukrainians could lose internet access if Russia continues its attacks on communication infrastructure.

However, Musk also warned Ukrainians to use the technology “with caution.” In a Thursday tweet, he said the Starlink system has a high probability of being targeted by Russian forces since it is “the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine.”

