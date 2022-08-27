President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle targeted by string of deadly car bomb attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Members of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle are being brutally killed one by one – and the slayings have revealed a growing crisis for the leader.

At least four members of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle have been assassinated in recent weeks, and now, attention is turning to who could be next on the bloody hit list.

Last weekend, Darya Dugina – the 29-year-old daughter of Putin’s so-called “spiritual guide” Alexander Dugin – died in a fiery car bomb in Moscow which many believe was intended for her ultranationalist father, described as a mastermind of the Ukraine invasion.

Days after the young journalist’s death, the Russian leader publicly declared it to be a “vile, cruel crime” against a “patriot of Russia”, and rumours began swirling that Ukraine had orchestrated the blast – a claim furiously denied by Kyiv.

Just one day before Mr Sushko’s death, another Russian leader narrowly survived a near-identical attempt on his life.

On Monday, the deputy head of domestic policy for occupied Kherson, Igor Telegin, was rushed to hospital after his car was targeted by a radio-controlled roadside bomb, although he is reportedly recovering despite sustaining extensive injuries.

And in recent weeks, at least two other Russian officials have been killed in Ukraine in similar circumstances, including Vitaly Gura, who was gunned down on August 6, and Dmitry Savluchenko, who died after a car bombing in late June.

The string of assassinations have reportedly rocked Russia’s elites, who believed they and their loved ones would be safe as the Ukraine war raged.

However, despite the deaths making global headlines, the mystery of who was behind the attacks is yet to be solved.

But in the wake of Ms Dugina’s death, Ilya Ponomarev – a former Russian MP who was expelled for anti-Kremlin activities – has come forward to claim an underground group known as the National Republican Army (NRA) may actually have been responsible.

According to Mr Ponomarev, the Russian partisans are operating on home soil and are on a mission to topple Mr Putin – and his supporters.