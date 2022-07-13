President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country on military jet

[Source: BBC]

Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country, following mass protests over the island’s economic crisis.

Mr Rajapaksa left aboard a military jet, ending a familial dynasty that has ruled the country for decades. It is unclear where he is headed.

He had been in hiding after crowds stormed his residence on Saturday.

His brother, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, has also left the country, sources have told the BBC.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s youngest brother was prevented from leaving the country 24 hours earlier but is now said to be heading to the US.

Sri Lankans blame President Rajapaksa’s administration for their worst economic crisis in decades.

For months they have been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basics like fuel, food and medicines.