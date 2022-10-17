President Erdogan criticised over 'destiny' comments

[Source: BBC]

Turkey’s president has been criticised for linking the deaths of 41 miners in an explosion to “destiny”, saying such accidents “will always be”.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments triggered protests in Istanbul, with some describing the accident in northern Turkey as “a massacre”.

Relatives of the dead claim they reported being able to smell gas for more than a week.

Friday’s blast at the facility on the Black Sea also left 28 injured.

Mr Erdogan made the remarks during a visit to the site in Bartin province on Saturday.

“We are people who believe in the plan of destiny,” he told reporters, as he was surrounded by rescue workers. Such accidents “will always be, we need to know that too”, he added.