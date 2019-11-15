Home

World

President downplays virus on leaving hospital

BBC news
October 6, 2020 4:32 pm

US President Donald Trump has made a dramatic return to the White House to continue his treatment for coronavirus after a three-night hospital stay.

The president removed his mask on the balcony of the White House, where several staff and aides have tested positive for the virus in recent days.

“Feeling really good!” Mr Trump tweeted earlier. “Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

The US has had 7.4 million cases of Covid-19 and 210,000 deaths.

Questions remain over the seriousness of Mr Trump’s illness after a weekend of conflicting statements.

