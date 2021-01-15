President Donald Trump wishes Joe Biden 'luck' in farewell speech

President Donald Trump offered rare, kind words to his successor in a farewell video while failing to address him by name.

This as he spent his final full day in office preparing to issue a flurry of pardons in a near-deserted White House, surrounded by an extraordinary security presence outside.

Trump, who spent months trying to delegitimise President-elect Joe Biden’s win with baseless allegations of mass voter fraud, referenced the “next administration,” but declined to utter Biden’s name.

Many of Trump’s supporters continue to believe the election was stolen from him, even though a long list of judges, Republican state officials and even Trump’s own government have said there is no evidence to support that claim.