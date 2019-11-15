President criticised over drive-past

Medical experts are questioning Donald Trump’s decision to greet supporters in a drive-past outside the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19.

There are concerns the US president, who wore a mask, may have endangered Secret Service staff inside the car.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere said the trip on Sunday had been “cleared by the medical team as safe”.

Questions remain over the seriousness of Mr Trump’s illness after conflicting statements over the weekend.