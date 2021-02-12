President Biden cancels funding for Trump border wall

US President Joe Biden has rescinded the national emergency order used to fund Donald Trump’s border wall.

In a letter to Congress on Thursday, Mr Biden wrote that the order was “unwarranted” and said that no further tax dollars will be spent on the wall.

Mr Trump declared a state of emergency over the southern border in 2019, which allowed him to bypass Congress and use military funds for its construction.

When Mr Trump left office, about $25bn (£18bn) had been spent on the project.