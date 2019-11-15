President Alberto Fernández is to present new bill to Congress

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández is to present a new bill to Congress on legalising abortion – a campaign pledge delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

He says the measure will help save lives, as every year almost 40,000 women are treated in hospital after botched illegal procedures.

Abortion in Argentina is currently allowed only in cases of rape, or if the mother’s health is in danger.

It is largely prohibited across Latin America, except in restricted cases.

If the bill is passed, Argentina – an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic nation – will become the largest country in the region to legalise abortion.