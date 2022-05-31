Presence of China, US in Pacific 'reality' of region: Robertson

[Source: 1News/TVNZ]

As China attempts to grow its influence in the Pacific, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says their relationships in the region are “really long-standing”.

The deputy prime minister says the region is a contested space, so the presence of China and the US is a reality.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently on an eight-nation tour. China wants a broad economic and security pact with 10 Pacific nations, but it appears it has failed to convince some on the bold deal.

Earlier this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Fiji and held discussions with other Pacific leaders.

However, China analyst Rodney Jones, a principal of Wigram Capital Advisors, has said New Zealand needs to do more to respond to Yi’s tour.